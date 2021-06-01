Japan cancels football international friendly against Jamaica due to COVID-test problems

Japan's football international friendly against Jamaica has been canceled because 10 Jamaican players failed to board their flight for Tokyo with COVID-19 test problems, the Japanese Football Association (JFA) announced here on Tuesday

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Japan's football international friendly against Jamaica has been canceled because 10 Jamaican players failed to board their flight for Tokyo with COVID-19 test problems, the Japanese Football Association (JFA) announced here on Tuesday.

The JFA said on its official website that the match, originally set to take place at Sapporo on Thursday, has only half of the Jamaican players available.

The other 10 were not allowed to board their flight.

"The 10 players cannot arrive in Japan on May 31, three days before the match, which is required by COVID-19 countermeasures. Only 10 players of the team have arrived in Japan. As the host of the match, we have decided to cancel the match," the JFA said in a statement.

It said that the Japanese national team will play their Olympic squad instead to warm up for their World Cup qualifiers against Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan later this month.