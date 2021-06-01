UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Cancels Football International Friendly Against Jamaica Due To COVID-test Problems

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:08 PM

Japan cancels football international friendly against Jamaica due to COVID-test problems

Japan's football international friendly against Jamaica has been canceled because 10 Jamaican players failed to board their flight for Tokyo with COVID-19 test problems, the Japanese Football Association (JFA) announced here on Tuesday

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Japan's football international friendly against Jamaica has been canceled because 10 Jamaican players failed to board their flight for Tokyo with COVID-19 test problems, the Japanese Football Association (JFA) announced here on Tuesday.

The JFA said on its official website that the match, originally set to take place at Sapporo on Thursday, has only half of the Jamaican players available.

The other 10 were not allowed to board their flight.

"The 10 players cannot arrive in Japan on May 31, three days before the match, which is required by COVID-19 countermeasures. Only 10 players of the team have arrived in Japan. As the host of the match, we have decided to cancel the match," the JFA said in a statement.

It said that the Japanese national team will play their Olympic squad instead to warm up for their World Cup qualifiers against Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan later this month.

Related Topics

Football World Sapporo Tokyo Tajikistan Japan Jamaica Kyrgyzstan May Olympics

Recent Stories

Shanghai gold futures close higher

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia registers 196 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

China-donated medicines, kits handed over to Bangl ..

3 minutes ago

Pulses seeds for 36,280 acares distributed under p ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 11 new locally transmitte ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese box office records highest-grossing May

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.