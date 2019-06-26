UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Coach Moriyasu Says Copa Exit A Learning Process

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:14 PM

Japan coach Moriyasu says Copa exit a learning process

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said his team would learn from their Copa America heartbreak after missing out on a place in the quarter-finals following Monday's 1-1 draw with Ecuador

Belo Horizonte, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said his team would learn from their Copa America heartbreak after missing out on a place in the quarter-finals following Monday's 1-1 draw with Ecuador.

Shoya Nakajima gave the Blue Samurai a 15th minute lead in Belo Horizonte while substitute Daizen Maeda had a late chance to win it when put through one-on-one with goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez.

Angel Mena's equalizer on 35 minutes and teenage sensation Takefusa Kubo's potential injury-time winner being ruled out by VAR meant Japan came up short.

"They're learning to compete with top level opponents," said Moriyasu, who brought a mostly under-23 team to Brazil as several clubs refused to release regular first choice players.

"Our players need to learn as much as they can, with great humility, respecting their opponents and understanding that they can develop our football." This squad will at least form the basis of the under-23 team that competes in next year's Tokyo Olympics.

But it was an inglorious exit for Asia's two guest participants in South America's flagship tournament.

Asian champions Qatar finished bottom of Group B with one point from three games, while the team they beat in February's continental final in the United Arab Emirates, again failed to win a match in their second Copa America participation.

However, they did improve drastically on their opening match -- a 4-0 thrashing by Chile -- in drawing their next two games against Uruguay (2-2) and Ecuador.

"It's a shame that we couldn't progress to the next stage, we need to improve," said Moriyasu.

"Football is improving in Japan and in Asia in a general manner. We've managed to play good matches against strong teams from all over the world." Ecuador's goalscorer Mena said he felt proud of his team but bitter at missing out on the next round.

"What I take away is the team's attitude after the loss in the first game," he said, referring to a 4-0 humbling by Uruguay.

"A lot changed for the second match and the team played the football it is capable of. We had chances but did not convert them today.

"More importantly, the attitude and pride we displayed were paramount."And the 31-year-old said his goal was scant consolation.

"We are eliminated and sad. It's great to score goals, but it didn't help much. We leave with a sour taste."

Related Topics

Football World Qatar Belo Horizonte Tokyo Progress Lead Ecuador Brazil Japan Chile United Arab Emirates Uruguay February Olympics All From Top Asia Coach Sad

Recent Stories

BNP-M to not attend opposition’s APC

6 minutes ago

Ishaq Dar’s third wife-to-be runs away

14 minutes ago

Weekly inflation falls 0.09pc

11 minutes ago

Provision of health facilities top priority of gov ..

11 minutes ago

‘Sindh Rescue and Medical Services’ launched a ..

23 minutes ago

Policeman martyred, three terrorists killed in Lor ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.