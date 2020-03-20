UrduPoint.com
Japan Cooperates With WHO, IOC To Hold 'Safe' Olympics Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Organizer

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:38 PM

Japan Cooperates With WHO, IOC to Hold 'Safe' Olympics Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Organizer

Japan is working with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure the safety of athletes, staff, spectators and all people who will be involved in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Japan is working with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure the safety of athletes, staff, spectators and all people who will be involved in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organizing committee and a former prime minister, said on Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are preparing in close cooperation with the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization to hold safe and calm competitions in July," Mori said in a welcoming speech at the Olympic flame arrival ceremony, broadcast by NHK tv channel.

He stressed that the Olympic torch relay starting in Fukushima on March 26 and ending on July 24 in Tokyo will give hope to many people.

The 2020 Summer Olympics is scheduled to take place in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9. However, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in many countries introducing rigid quarantine measures, including travel restrictions and self-isolation, in order to stem the spread of the disease, which throws into question the largest quadrennial athletic competition. Tokyo, however, has maintained that so far, the organization is proceeding as scheduled.

