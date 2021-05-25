Japan Could Mobilize Military Medical Personnel at Tokyo Olympics - Reports

The Japanese government is considering reinforcing the medical workforce at the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games with doctors and nurses from the Self-Defense Forces, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi

The request to bring in military medical personnel was submitted to the Japanese government by the local Olympics committee, according to the report.

The committee believes that medics will ensure adequate preparedness at a time when only about 80% of the 230 doctors and 310 nurses needed daily during the games have been secured. Meanwhile, the sports extravaganza is only two months away.

Although foreign spectators are not allowed to the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19, about 15,000 athletes and 78,000 non-athletes, including members of sports committees and foreign media, are expected to be on the ground.

As many as 2,500 members of the Olympic and Paralympics delegations are estimated to need COVID-19 vaccines.

The Japanese government is striving to speed up its inoculation program, which is far behind other advanced countries. Despite its struggle with the fourth wave of the virus, the government has expressed confidence that the Tokyo Olympics can be held safely.

Around 20,000 vaccines from Pfizer Inc. will be delivered for free to Japanese athletes and staff members participating in the events. Contact tracing is also expected to get a boost, with an app using GPS to notify the owner of contact with people who may have tested positive for the coronavirus.