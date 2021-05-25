UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Could Mobilize Military Medical Personnel At Tokyo Olympics - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:55 PM

Japan Could Mobilize Military Medical Personnel at Tokyo Olympics - Reports

The Japanese government is considering reinforcing the medical workforce at the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games with doctors and nurses from the Self-Defense Forces, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Japanese government is considering reinforcing the medical workforce at the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games with doctors and nurses from the Self-Defense Forces, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

The request to bring in military medical personnel was submitted to the Japanese government by the local Olympics committee, according to the report.

The committee believes that medics will ensure adequate preparedness at a time when only about 80% of the 230 doctors and 310 nurses needed daily during the games have been secured. Meanwhile, the sports extravaganza is only two months away.

Although foreign spectators are not allowed to the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19, about 15,000 athletes and 78,000 non-athletes, including members of sports committees and foreign media, are expected to be on the ground.

As many as 2,500 members of the Olympic and Paralympics delegations are estimated to need COVID-19 vaccines.

The Japanese government is striving to speed up its inoculation program, which is far behind other advanced countries. Despite its struggle with the fourth wave of the virus, the government has expressed confidence that the Tokyo Olympics can be held safely.

Around 20,000 vaccines from Pfizer Inc. will be delivered for free to Japanese athletes and staff members participating in the events. Contact tracing is also expected to get a boost, with an app using GPS to notify the owner of contact with people who may have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Sports Tokyo May Olympics Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss scien ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

33 minutes ago

Putin, Biden to Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Se ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Defense Minister, Blinken Discuss Long-Ter ..

2 minutes ago

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.