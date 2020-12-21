UrduPoint.com
Japan Counts On Russian Athletes' Compliance With 'Anti-Doping Rules' At Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Japan Counts on Russian Athletes' Compliance With 'Anti-Doping Rules' at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The organizers of the Olympic Games in Tokyo told Sputnik on Monday they hoped that Russian athletes would be able to participate in the games in line with the prescribed rules on doping.

Last Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that Russian athletes would not be allowed to participate in large international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, under the flag of Russia until December 2022. The decision came as a result of arbitration between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

"We hope that the athletes will be able to participate in the Tokyo games in line with the anti-doping rules," the organizing committee of Tokyo Olympics said.

The organizers said they continued to cooperate with all interested organizations and would do their best to "duly prepare for the implementation of all necessary anti-doping measures."

Athletes from Russia will be able to compete in a status of neutral participants. The CAS ruling has practically halved the punishment period initially requested by WADA for the Russian athletes over RUSADA allegedly violating the anti-doping code.

