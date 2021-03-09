Japan Decides to Hold Tokyo Olympics Without Foreign Spectators - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The Japanese government has decided to hold Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer without foreign spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The Japanese organizers are expected to hold an online meeting with the International Olympic Committee later in March to make a formal decision on the issue, according to Kyodo.

Officials told the news agency on condition of anonymity that Japanese authorities concluded that it is impossible to host fans from abroad during the games as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic is high.

Earlier in the day, the NHK broadcaster reported that the opening ceremony of the Olympic torch relay, scheduled for March 25, may also be held without spectators to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo was postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic. They are currently planned to take place from July 23 to August 8.