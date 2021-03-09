UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Decides To Hold Tokyo Olympics Without Foreign Spectators - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Japan Decides to Hold Tokyo Olympics Without Foreign Spectators - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The Japanese government has decided to hold Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer without foreign spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The Japanese organizers are expected to hold an online meeting with the International Olympic Committee later in March to make a formal decision on the issue, according to Kyodo.

Officials told the news agency on condition of anonymity that Japanese authorities concluded that it is impossible to host fans from abroad during the games as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic is high.

Earlier in the day, the NHK broadcaster reported that the opening ceremony of the Olympic torch relay, scheduled for March 25, may also be held without spectators to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo was postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic. They are currently planned to take place from July 23 to August 8.

Related Topics

Tokyo March May July August 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee From Government

Recent Stories

United States and Pakistan Digitize Energy Sector

15 minutes ago

FNC Speaker receives ambassadors of friendly count ..

16 minutes ago

NUST welcomes Spring with tree plantation drive

19 minutes ago

Haideri denies PTI’s offer for office of Senate ..

30 minutes ago

37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai to host friendly match between UAE and Israe ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.