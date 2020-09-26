Japan Determined to Host Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics Next Summer - Prime Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Japan is determined to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2021, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

"In the summer of next year, Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic," Suga said on Friday. "I will continue to spare no effort in order to welcome you to games that are safe and secure."

In late March, the International Olympic Committee announced that the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo would be postponed to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The games are set to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, and from August 24 to September 5, 2021, while keeping the original Names Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. However, an increasing number of Tokyo residents have said they want the events to be canceled or postponed because of a raising number of novel coronavirus cases.