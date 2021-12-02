Japan Downs Pakistan In Asian Squash C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Japan outplayed Pakistan by 2-1 in the pool match of the 20th Asian Squash Team Championship is in progress in Kualalumpur (Malaysia).
According to details, on the 3rd day of pool matches, Japan downed Pakistan by 2-1.
Ryosei Kobayashi beat Tayyab Aslam by 11-6, 10-12, 13-11, 11-3.
While Nasir Iqbal defeated Tomotaka Endo by 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 and Ryunosuke Tsukue outclassed Amaad Fareed by 12-10, 11-7 and 11-6.