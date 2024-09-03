Japan Ease Past US To Clinch First Paralympics Wheelchair Rugby Gold
Muhammad Rameez Published September 03, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Japan beat three-time former champions the USA 48-41 in Paris on Monday to claim their first gold medal in Paralympics wheelchair rugby.
Katsuya Hashimoto scored 19 tries for Japan, who had secured bronze in the past two Games.
The Japanese had also beaten the USA in the group stages on Friday at the Champs de Mars Arena, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.
Defeat means the US remain without a gold medal in the event, nicknamed "murder ball", since 2008.
Earlier, world champions Australia claimed bronze by edging defending gold medallists Britain 50-48 in Paris.
Two-time former winners Australia lost out on the chance to fight for gold after losing to Japan in the semi-final on Sunday.
In a tight contest with the British, the Australians claimed victory to go one better than their fourth-place finish in Tokyo three years ago.
"It was nice to win convincingly in the final minute," Australia captain Chris bond said.
"We missed out on the gold medal match, which I think we were good enough to be in.
"We used that pain to fuel us today."
Britain had started their title defence with victory over Australia in their opening group match on Thursday.
"In the end there were too many errors in the game," Britain's Gavin Walker said.
"We go into another rebuilding process, another four years ahead of us and looking towards LA now."
Recent Stories
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Brazilian swimmer seals golden Paralympic treble, transgender sprinter makes history2 minutes ago
-
Brazilian swimmer Gabrielzinho wins third gold at Paris Paralympics22 minutes ago
-
Guity wins battle of Paralympic amputee sprinters22 minutes ago
-
Seeded players continue dominance at Khawar Hayat Tennis Tournament3 hours ago
-
US Open under fire for 'total mess' of late finishes3 hours ago
-
Senate unanimously adopts resolution to felicitate Olympic gold medalist Athlete Arshad Nadeem3 hours ago
-
PCB Hall of Fame Waqar Younis to mentor Lions in Champions Cup5 hours ago
-
Pak team to feature in World Youth Scrabble C'ship7 hours ago
-
SAAF Jr Athletics Championship from Sep 118 hours ago
-
POA's President highlights significance of Quaid-e-Azam in national games history8 hours ago
-
Bangladesh bowlers leave Pakistan reeling as rain looms8 hours ago
-
Bangladesh bowlers leave Pakistan reeling as rain looms9 hours ago