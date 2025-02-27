San Diego, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Japan won the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday, Yuka Momiki and Toko Koga scoring in the 2-1 victory that ended the Americans' bid for a sixth straight title in the round-robin tournament.

Japan avenged their quarter-final loss to the United States at last year's Paris Olympics, where the US went on to capture gold.

It was the first defeat for the United States since Emma Hayes took over as coach last May.

The United States had to win to lift the trophy but Japan, who needed only a draw thanks to their better goal difference, made a dream start by opening the scoring in the second minute.

Yui Hasegawa found Momiki on the corner of the six-yard box and, as Emily Sonnett collided with US keeper Jane Campbell, the Japanese was left free to fire into an empty net.

Ally Sentnor, who scored her first international goal in a win over Colombia on Thursday, pulled the United States level in the 14th minute, getting on the end of Catarina Macario's through ball and firing past Japanese keeper Ayaka Yamashita.

Japan were back in front in the 49th minute, after a goal from 19-year-old Koga.

Yazmeen Ryan had fouled Aoba Fujino to give Japan a free-kick and the smartly struck effort from Mina Tanaka forced a diving save from Campbell and second-half substitute Koga raced in from the left to slot home the rebound.

Largely stymied by Japan's organized defense in the second half, the United States pressed desperately as time ran out.

Tierna Davidson's shot from outside the box in the 88th minute was saved by Yamashita.

Hayes, who was without many of her key starters for the tournament, said there was no need to panic at her young side's loss to the vastly more experienced Japan.

"The relationships they have in terms of the volume of games they've played together really shows," she said of Japan.

"They were a higher level to us throughout the whole evening."

Hayes, who has stressed the importance of developing over the build-up to the 2027 World Cup, said: "I think we're better off as a result of this experience."

- Colombia beat Australia -

In the earlier match, Catalina Usme scored the winner as Colombia beat Australia 2-1 to claim third place.

Wendy Bonilla also scored for Colombia, who notched their first victory of the event.

Bonilla put Colombia up 1-0 on 15 minutes, seizing a long pass from Mayra Ramirez and racing forward to unleash a right-footed blast from just inside the penalty area across diving Australian keeper Teagan Micah.

Australia finally broke through in the 69th minute as Charlotte Grant's cross found Hayley Raso, whose shot deflected past Natalia Giraldo and into the net.

Colombia regained the lead with a 73rd-minute strike from Usme, who fired a left-footed shot from outside the box that deflected off Clare Hunt and sailed over Micah.

The defeat at Snap Dragon Stadium in San Diego means that, one year out from hosting the Asian Cup, the Matildas depart the United States with a disappointing three defeats in the 10th edition of the invitational competition.