MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The Japan Football Association opposes FIFA's offer to hold the World Football Cup every two years, JFA President Kozo Tashima said on Friday.

On May 21, speaking at an annual congress, the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, suggested changing the football Calendar to hold the World Cup biennially, instead of current once a year.

"At this moment, we can't agree to it," Tashima said as quoted by Japanese Kyodo news agency.

The proposal for a two-year World Cup cycle has been met with strong criticism, both by member organizations, such as European soccer's governing body, UEFA, and by one of the leading sponsors of FIFA, Adidas.