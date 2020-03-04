Japan fully prepared to host Tokyo Olympics Consul General

Consul General of Japan in Karachi Toshikazu Isomura has said that Japan is fully prepared to host the Tokyo Olympic and Para-Olympic Games, the biggest sporting event in the world and the Japanese people are eagerly waiting for the historic occasion

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Consul General of Japan in Karachi Toshikazu Isomura has said that Japan is fully prepared to host the Tokyo Olympic and Para-Olympic Games, the biggest sporting event in the world and the Japanese people are eagerly waiting for the historic occasion.

He stated this while speaking at a special event held at his residence in connection with the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

On the occasion, the 7th Dan and former Kata World Champion Katsutoshi Shiina, media advisor of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Secretary General of the Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azim, Sindh Softball Association Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, Japan Karate Association Pakistan Chief Patron Nawab Jahangir Khanji, Secretary General Tariq Ali, Sindh Taekwondo Association Secretary Kamran Qureshi, Sindh Judo Association Secretary Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Taqi of Sindh Fencing Association and representatives of other associations.

Toshikazu Isomura said that thousands of athletes, officials and fans from all over the world will gather in Tokyo during the Olympic Games and hosting them will be an honor for us.

This time the karate game has been included to the Olympic Games.

He informed that availability of Hilal foods for Muslim athletes have been ensured. All out support would be provided for the development of softball games in Pakistan. Katsutoshi Shiina said that winning or loosing is the part of sports.

He said that there is innumerable talent of martial art in Pakistan. I feel pleased training youth here.

POA Media Advisor Asif Azim said in his speech that five Pakistani athletes have been qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, including three for shooting and two for others.

He said Consul General of Japan deserves to be felicitated for arranging an event regarding Tokyo Olympics in the biggest city of Pakistan. Such programs would further strengthen the bilateral relationship of Pakistan and Japan.

On the occasion Toshikazu Isomura along with Katsutoshi Shiina, Asif Azeem, Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant and others cut a special cake with a logo of Olympics.