UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan GP Probe After Chequered Flag Shown Lap Early

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Japan GP probe after chequered flag shown lap early

Suzuka, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Motorsport's governing body, the FIA, are to launch an investigation after the chequered flag was shown a lap early at Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

The blunder means that under Formula One rules the finishing positions and points will be calculated at the end of lap 52, and not the full race distance of 53 laps.

It was good news for Racing Point's Sergio Perez who crashed at the start of lap 53 in ninth position. As a result of the error he is now classified as finishing and scores two championship points.

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg had inherited ninth on what he thought was the final lap but now is relegated to 10th while Racing Point's Lance Stroll crossed the line 10th at the end of lap 53 but drops to 11th and scores no points.

Related Topics

Federal Investigation Agency Sunday Race

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

51 minutes ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

3 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.