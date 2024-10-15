Japan hold Australia, S. Korea and China win in World Cup qualifying

Japan denied Australia a famous away victory after a 1-1 draw in Saitama in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday while South Korea and China both won

Saitama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Japan denied Australia a famous away victory after a 1-1 draw in Saitama in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday while South Korea and China both won.

Australia had never beaten Japan on Japanese soil but a Shogo Taniguchi own goal just before the hour gave the visitors a shock lead in front of a crowd of 60,000.

Cameron Burgess then scored an own goal with less than 15 minutes remaining to hand Japan an equaliser that keeps them on top of Group C on 10 points from four games.

Australia are second on five points, having taken one win and one draw in two games since new coach Tony Popovic replaced Graham Arnold last month.

Also in Group C, China beat Indonesia 2-1 at home to revive their qualification hopes.

The top two from each of the three Asian qualifying groups automatically reach the World Cup in North America.

South Korea are on course for 2026 and remain top of Group B after a 3-2 home win over Iraq, despite being without talisman Son Heung-min through injury.

Popovic said he was happy with the point in Japan after "a very resolute display defensively".

"They have a first 11 that are all players that play in top leagues in Europe," Popovic said of the hosts, who came into the clash with a perfect three wins.

"To keep them to the minimum -- they will always have their moments because they have the quality -- it was a very good display."

Australia's preparations were hampered when they arrived at Saitama Stadium 45 minutes later than scheduled after their team bus got stuck in traffic.

"Not ideal preparations but we didn't use that as an excuse -- the players and staff were fantastic," said Popovic, who handed a first cap to 34-year-old midfielder Luke Brattan.

"The players had 10 minutes to get ready and we just dealt with the situation and they showed a fantastic performance today."

- Substitutes make impact -

Japan dominated possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances in the first half.

Australia's opener came against the run of play in the 58th minute when defender Taniguchi turned Lewis Miller's cross into his own net.

It was the first goal that Japan had conceded in nine games over two rounds of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

"We hadn't conceded any goals before this game and then we went behind to an own goal," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

"The players continued to keep doing the right things and they handled it in a calm way.

"We didn't expect it to happen but they didn't let it get to them and they dealt with it."

Moriyasu brought on substitute wingers Keito Nakamura and Junya Ito after Australia's goal.

Nakamura forced the equaliser in the 76th minute when his cross was turned in by Burgess.

Both Nakamura and Ito caused Australia problems in a frantic end to the match but Japan could not find a late winner.

"The result maybe wasn't what we were looking for but to come back from conceding the first goal at home and then get the equaliser is a positive," said Japan captain Hidemasa Morita.

Japan are away in their next two qualifying games, against Indonesia and China next month.

Australia are at home to Saudi Arabia before travelling to face Bahrain, who beat them 1-0 in the opening game of the group.