Japan Hopes to Hold Tokyo Olympics Even Without Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations- Committee

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Japan remains hopeful of hosting the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which were initially meant to be held in 2020 but were postponed by one year, even without the compulsory vaccination of participants, a representative from the games' organizing committee told Sputnik on Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee on Wednesday published their list of COVID-safe regulations that representatives from international federations will have to adhere to during the games. The list contained no mention of whether vaccinations against the disease would be mandatory.

"The Japanese government, the Tokyo administration, and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee held a series of meetings last year concerning measures against COVID-19 and we discussed how we can hold the games safely, even without vaccinations," the committee stated.

The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are set to be held from July 23 through August 8. Organizers took the decision this past March to postpone the event by one year as a result of the pandemic.

The COVID-safe rules for athletes, journalists, and officials are expected to be published at a later date.