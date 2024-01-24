Japan Into Asian Cup Last 16 As Iraq Win Five-goal Thriller
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2024 | 10:29 PM
Japan cruised into the Asian Cup last 16 on Wednesday and a possible date with South Korea, as already qualified Iraq came out on top in a five-goal thriller
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Japan cruised into the Asian Cup last 16 on Wednesday and a possible date with South Korea, as already qualified Iraq came out on top in a five-goal thriller.
Ayase Ueda struck in each half to go with a late Indonesia own goal as pre-tournament favourites Japan won 3-1 to finish runners-up in Group D behind Iraq.
Japan will now face the winners of Group E -- South Korea's group.
Jurgen Klinsmann's South Korea are currently second on goal difference behind Jordan and face Malaysia in their final group match on Thursday.
Iran are lurking as possible quarter-final opponents for Japan and coach Hajime Moriyasu said they were primed for the best the rest could throw at them.
"Iran and South Korea are top-level teams in Asia and both very strong. They both have their own style that is different from ours and we respect them," he said.
"It is a step-up in quality as we move into the race for the title."
Moriyasu made eight changes to his starting line-up from the shock 2-1 defeat by Iraq, bringing in an entirely new defence.
He kept faith in goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who was at fault against Iraq and was racially abused online after the game.
But there was still no place for Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, who was left out of the match-day squad for a third straight game as he struggles for full fitness.
Japan were awarded a penalty in the sixth minute after a VAR check ruled that Indonesia defender Jordi Amat had dragged down Ueda in the box.
The Feyenoord striker dusted himself down and dispatched the spot-kick past goalkeeper Ernando Ari.
Japan doubled their lead seven minutes after half-time when Ritsu Doan cut through the Indonesia defence down the wing and Ueda was on hand to tap home his low cross.
Ueda went looking for his hat-trick and his shot pressured Indonesia defender Justin Hubner into firing the ball into his own goal in the 88th minute.
Sandy Walsh volleyed home from close range in the 91st minute to give Indonesia a consolation.
They finished third in the group and will have to wait until the first round concludes on Thursday to see if they go through as one of the four best third-placed teams.
