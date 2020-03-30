UrduPoint.com
Japan, IOC Agree To Open Olympic Games In Tokyo On July 23, 2021 - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Japan agreed with the International Olympic Committee to open the Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 23, 2021, NHK broadcaster reported on Monday, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Japan agreed with the International Olympic Committee to open the Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 23, 2021, NHK broadcaster reported on Monday, citing informed sources.

According to the broadcaster, the Paralympic Games will be opened on the next day, July 24, 2021.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were previously indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

