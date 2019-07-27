Japan launch World Cup warm-ups with Fiji win

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Kotaro Matsushima scored two tries as Japan beat Fiji 34-21 in a confidence-boosting win ahead of their home World Cup on Saturday.

The Brave Blossoms bagged five tries to Fiji's three in their opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup, two months before Japan hosts the first World Cup to be held in Asia.

Earlier, Samoa opened the tournament with a 25-17, come-from-behind win against Tonga in a match played in a greasy mudbath in Apia.

Japan, hosting their first Test match at World Cup venue Kamaishi, which was ravaged by the 2011 tsunami disaster, took an early lead.

After a Yu Tamura penalty, Kenki Fukuoka dived over for their first try before Levani Botia crossed at the other end for Fiji.

However, Matsushima scored his first try shortly afterwards before Timothy Lafaele and Kazuki Himeno made it four tries to Japan in the opening half-hour.

Matsushima's second effort, in the second half, rounded off the scoring for the hosts in front of 13,000 fans.

"I'm so glad to win against the wonderful team," fly-half Tamura said. "We outperformed them in contact," he added.

Captain Michael Leitch said: "We really felt progress in our team. Fiji were really tough.""People's strife was our motivation," added Leitch, referring to Kamaishi's efforts to recover from the 2011 disaster.

Kamaishi's World Cup stadium is on the site of two schools devastated by the tsunami, where 400 pupils managed a miraculous escape.