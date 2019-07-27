UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Launch World Cup Warm-ups With Fiji Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 04:10 PM

Japan launch World Cup warm-ups with Fiji win

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Kotaro Matsushima scored two tries as Japan beat Fiji 34-21 in a confidence-boosting win ahead of their home World Cup on Saturday.

The Brave Blossoms bagged five tries to Fiji's three in their opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup, two months before Japan hosts the first World Cup to be held in Asia.

Earlier, Samoa opened the tournament with a 25-17, come-from-behind win against Tonga in a match played in a greasy mudbath in Apia.

Japan, hosting their first Test match at World Cup venue Kamaishi, which was ravaged by the 2011 tsunami disaster, took an early lead.

After a Yu Tamura penalty, Kenki Fukuoka dived over for their first try before Levani Botia crossed at the other end for Fiji.

However, Matsushima scored his first try shortly afterwards before Timothy Lafaele and Kazuki Himeno made it four tries to Japan in the opening half-hour.

Matsushima's second effort, in the second half, rounded off the scoring for the hosts in front of 13,000 fans.

"I'm so glad to win against the wonderful team," fly-half Tamura said. "We outperformed them in contact," he added.

Captain Michael Leitch said: "We really felt progress in our team. Fiji were really tough.""People's strife was our motivation," added Leitch, referring to Kamaishi's efforts to recover from the 2011 disaster.

Kamaishi's World Cup stadium is on the site of two schools devastated by the tsunami, where 400 pupils managed a miraculous escape.

Related Topics

Tsunami World Fukuoka Progress Apia Lead Tonga Japan Samoa Fiji SITE Turkish Lira From Asia

Recent Stories

Govt takes control of Ishaq Dar’s Lahore residen ..

6 minutes ago

David Rose responds to Shahbaz Sharif’s claims a ..

15 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir in a hurry to become British Citizen

33 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif in action against removing AC from ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations steps up coo ..

1 hour ago

Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.