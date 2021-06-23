Japan MotoGP cancelled, US and Thai races rescheduled

MotoGP confirmed on Wednesday that the race scheduled for Japan has been cancelled due to Covid-19 and that the US race will now take its place on October 3

"The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting travel complications and logistical restrictions mean that it has not been possible to confirm the event at this time, meaning that it will therefore not feature on the 2021 calendar," MotoGP said in a statement.

The race in Thailand has been moved to October 17 as part of the Calendar rejig of the season.

Remaining races of 2021 MotoGP season (** denotes race with a new date): June 27: Netherlands (at Assen) August 8: Styria (Spielberg) August 15: Austria (Spielberg) August 29: Britain (Silverstone) September 12: Aragon (Alcaniz) September 19: San Marino (Misano) **October 3: Americas/United States (Austin) **October 17: Thailand (Buriram) October 24: Australia (Phillip Island) October 31: Malaysia (Sepang) November 14: Comunitat Valenciana (Circuit Ricardo Tormo) Still to be rescheduled:Argentina (Termas de Rio Hondo)