Japan Mulls Halving Number Of Official Travelers To Olympics - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Japan is considering a possibility of halving the number of official travelers to the summer Olympics over coronavirus fears, national media reported, citing an informed source.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the country expects some 30,000 athletes, coaches and team members to come to the Olympics and Paralympics.

A further 60,000 people are other Olympics-related travelers accompanying the teams, and their number may be halved.

The measure is driven by pandemic precautions and uncertainty over the emergence of coronavirus mutations.

Rescheduled from 2020 to 2021 due to the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23-August 8. The country has already barred foreign spectators from the Games, with the decision on Japanese fans to be made in April.

