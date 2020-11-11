UrduPoint.com
Japan Mulls Quarantine Exemptions for 2021 Olympics Overseas Visitors - Reports

Japan is considering exempting overseas visitors for the 2021 summer Olympics and Paralympics from the 14-day quarantine should it allow foreigners to attend the event, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Japan is considering exempting overseas visitors for the 2021 summer Olympics and Paralympics from the 14-day quarantine should it allow foreigners to attend the event, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources.

Before arrival in Japan, overseas visitors will likely be required to test negative for the coronavirus several times.

Unlike foreign athletes and staff, overseas guests will be allowed to use public transport, the sources told the outlet on Tuesday.

Athletes, in turn, will be banned from leaving training camps and the Olympic village during the 14-day quarantine.

Japan is yet to decide whether to permit overseas spectators to attend the Tokyo games, especially those arriving from worst-hit countries.

The national authorities and local Olympics organizing committee will reportedly discuss possible quarantine exemptions on Thursday.

