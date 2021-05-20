Japan name European-based squad for Myanmar World Cup qualifier

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu on Thursday named an entirely European-based squad to face Myanmar in a home World Cup qualifier next week, with domestic players unavailable

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu on Thursday named an entirely European-based squad to face Myanmar in a home World Cup qualifier next week, with domestic players unavailable.

The fixture was rearranged from March because of the coup in Myanmar and falls outside FIFA's international dates, ruling out J-League players who are in action for their clubs that weekend.

Japan thrashed Mongolia 14-0 in their last World Cup outing, and Moriyasu said he wanted another ruthless performance against Myanmar.

"First of all, we want to win the game in front of us against Myanmar and book our place in the next round," said Moriyasu, whose team have won five games out of five, with 27 goals scored and none conceded.