UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Olympic Committee Deputy Head Has Coronavirus: Statement

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Japan Olympic Committee deputy head has coronavirus: statement

Japan Olympic Committee's deputy chief Kozo Tashima said Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus, as doubts increase over whether Tokyo can safely host the summer Games

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan Olympic Committee's deputy chief Kozo Tashima said Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus, as doubts increase over whether Tokyo can safely host the summer Games.

"Today, my test result showed positive for the new coronavirus," Tashima said in a statement, issued via the Japan Football Association, which he also heads.

Related Topics

Football Tokyo Japan Olympics Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises term postpo ..

4 minutes ago

Construction work on Matiari-Lahore Transmission l ..

2 minutes ago

VC SBBU chairs meeting regarding online classes

2 minutes ago

Tea imports increase 20.78 percent

2 minutes ago

French regulator bans short-selling

2 minutes ago

Tecno’s “Ultra-clear Challenge” with top-six ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.