Japan Olympic Committee deputy head has coronavirus: statement

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan Olympic Committee's deputy chief Kozo Tashima said Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus, as doubts increase over whether Tokyo can safely host the summer Games.

"Today, my test result showed positive for the new coronavirus," Tashima said in a statement, issued via the Japan Football Association, which he also heads.