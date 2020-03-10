Japan open table tennis tournament postponed due to coronavirus

The Japan Open table tennis tournament has been postponed due to the outbreak of corona-virus, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced on Tuesday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Japan Open table tennis tournament has been postponed due to the outbreak of corona-virus, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced on Tuesday.

The Japan Open, which had been scheduled to take place in Kitakyushu from April 21 to 26, became the fourth major table tennis tournaments to be postponed because of the virus, following the World Team Championships, Australian Open and South Korean Open.

"The decision was made with the health and safety of players, officials and fans as the top priority, whilst keeping the window open to host the event later in the year," read a statement from the ITTF.

"The ITTF, JTTA and LOC are closely monitoring the situation and further updates will be forthcoming when more information comes to hand." The Hong Kong Open and China Open, both scheduled to be held in early May, are also in doubt. An update on the two events will "be announced shortly".

The number of Covid-19 infections in Japan increased by two on Tuesday to stand at a total of 510, not including those related to the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship previously quarantined in Yokohama. 16 people in Japan have been killed by the virus.