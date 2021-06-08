Japan planning to vaccinate 70,000 Tokyo Olympics volunteers

Japan on Tuesday said it is mulling to vaccinate all volunteers working for Tokyo Olympics set to begin in mid-July

Ankara (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) : Japan on Tuesday said it is mulling to vaccinate all volunteers working for Tokyo Olympics set to begin in mid-July.

There are about 70,000 volunteers who have registered for the world's biggest games which were delayed last year until this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamayo Marukawa, Japan's Olympic minister, told parliament that Japan is "considering vaccinating about 70,000 volunteers for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to improve the safety of the games amid the coronavirus pandemic," Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported.

Japan began vaccinations for its athletes on June 1.

The country of 127 million people has reported 763,891 cases of the coronavirus, including 13,645 deaths, since the outbreak.

The world's third largest economy is, however, lagging behind in vaccination program.

The US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. is providing vaccines for free to delegations participating in the Tokyo Games, 50 days away from now, according to the International Olympic Committee.

Media personnel covering the Tokyo Olympics will also be monitored to avoid violation of the COVOD-19 protocols.

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, said: "To make sure they [media] do not go to places other than those pre-registered, we will use the global positioning system and other means to strictly control their activities."The journalists coming in Japan for the Olympics are required to complete their 14-day quarantine period ahead of the games.