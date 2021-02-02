Japan PM extends virus emergency, months before Olympics

Japan on Tuesday extended a coronavirus state of emergency in several parts of the country, with less than six months to go until the pandemic-postponed Olympics

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Japan on Tuesday extended a coronavirus state of emergency in several parts of the country, with less than six months to go until the pandemic-postponed Olympics.

The month-long extension will cover 10 of the 11 areas currently under the measure, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting with the taskforce guiding the government's pandemic response.