UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Police Find Ugandan Weightlifter Who Went Missing From Olympic Camp

Muhammad Rameez 56 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 07:37 PM

Japan police find Ugandan weightlifter who went missing from Olympic camp

A Ugandan weightlifter has been found four days after he disappeared from an Olympic training camp in Japan leaving a note saying he wanted to find work, police said Tuesday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A Ugandan weightlifter has been found four days after he disappeared from an Olympic training camp in Japan leaving a note saying he wanted to find work, police said Tuesday.

The disappearance of Julius Ssekitoleko came at a time of high public concern over coronavirus risks as thousands of foreigners arrive for the Games.

"Today, the man was found in Mie Prefecture with no injuries and no involvement in any crime," an Osaka police official, who declined to be named, told AFP.

"He carried his own ID and identified himself. It is not certain to whom we should send the man -- the team or the embassy." The alarm was raised on Friday after Ssekitoleko failed to show up for a coronavirus test and was not in his hotel room.

The 20-year-old had recently found out he would not be able to compete at the Tokyo Games, which open on Friday, because of a quota system.

A note was found in his room requesting his belongings be sent to his family in Uganda, according to officials in Izumisano city in Osaka prefecture, where the team were training.

Police said Ssekitoleko had travelled to Nagoya in central Japan and then to nearby Gifu prefecture, before moving south to Mie.

"He was found in a house belonging to people who have a connection to the man. He did not offer resistance. He was talking frankly. We are still questioning him about his motive," the police official said.

When Uganda's delegation arrived in Japan last month, a coach tested positive on arrival, with another member of the delegation also testing positive later.

Virus cases are rising in Tokyo, which is under a state of emergency, and there is heavy scrutiny in Japan of infection risks linked to the Games.

Athletes and other Olympic participants are subject to strict rules including regular testing and limits on their movement.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Man Gifu Nagoya Osaka Tokyo Japan Uganda Olympics Family From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz to clear position for targeting PM's number ..

52 seconds ago

All is set for celebrating Eid-ul-Azha

54 seconds ago

All set to celebrate Eid ul Adha in Kashmir with f ..

56 seconds ago

Looters to face defeat in AJK elections: SACM

1 minute ago

Bike lifter, dacoit gangs busted; four arrested, e ..

43 minutes ago

Uffizi Gallery Protests Pornhub Use of Botticelli' ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.