UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Prime Minister Wants To Invite Biden For Tokyo Olympics During Upcoming Visit To US

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:30 AM

Japan Prime Minister Wants to Invite Biden for Tokyo Olympics During Upcoming Visit to US

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that he would invite US President Joe Biden to attend the Summer Olympics in Tokyo during his upcoming visit to the United States.

"Of course, that will take place," Suga told lawmakers when asked whether he would invite Biden to attend the Olympics during the visit to the United States scheduled for early April.

The prime minister added that all the G7 member states had supported the idea to hold the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year.

The Tokyo Olympics were meant to be hosted by Japan last summer, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic and will now take place this year, from July 23 to August 8. Earlier this month, organizers of the Tokyo Olympics announced that foreign spectators would not be allowed at the games.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Tokyo Japan United States April July August Olympics All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.