Japan Registers New Record of Over 10,000 COVID-19 Cases Amid Olympics - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Japan registered a new single-day record of over 10,000 COVID-19 cases amid the Olympics, this is the highest number of daily cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, NTV reported on Thursday.

The previous record of 9,576 new cases was reported just yesterday.

Tokyo also registered a new record of 3,865 new cases in the past 24 hours. Both the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike deny the possible link between the growing incidence and the games.

More Stories From Sports

