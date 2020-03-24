UrduPoint.com
Japan Requests One-year Olympic Postponement Over Virus: Prime Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:19 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan has asked for a one-year postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games over the global coronavirus pandemic, and the International Olympic Committee has agreed, the country's prime minister said Tuesday.

"I proposed to postpone for about a year and president Bach responded with 100 percent agreement," Shinzo Abe told reporters referring to Thomas Bach, head of the IOC.

