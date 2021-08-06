UrduPoint.com

Japan Says Pressure On Belarusian Athlete Timanovskaya 'Wrong And Unacceptable'

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 hours ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Japan Says Pressure on Belarusian Athlete Timanovskaya 'Wrong and Unacceptable'

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Japanese Foreign Ministry called the pressure on Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, who defied an order to fly home early from the Olympics, "wrong and unacceptable" in a statement released on Friday.

"The fact that Ms. Tsimanouskaya, an athlete participating in the Olympic Games, which is a festival of peace, had to face forcible return to her country against her will under pressure from the authorities of Belarus due to expression of her personal views on the competition, is wrong and unacceptable," the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that Japan made all necessary efforts to ensure Timanovskaya's safety and protect her "basic human rights from abuse" as she was transported to another country.

Tokyo further expressed regret that "no improvement has been seen in the situation of Belarus after the presidential election about a year ago.

"

"Japan once again strongly urges the Belarusian authorities to immediately cease arbitrary detention and forceful oppression of its citizens, and to engage in national dialogue that respects the rule of law and democracy," the statement reads.

Timanovskaya was to compete in the women's 100 meter and 200 meter relays on August 2. She was called back from the Olympics after the Belarusian sports authorities entered her in the 4x400m relay without her consent. Belarus said it was concerned about her mental health, but Timanovskaya argued that the authorities tried to send her back to cover up their poor performance.

The athlete refused to return home. Poland has since granted humanitarian visas to Timanovskaya and her husband.

Related Topics

Election Sports Poor Democracy Belarus Poland Japan August Women Olympics All From

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

1 hour ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

1 hour ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

2 hours ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.