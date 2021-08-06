Japan Says Pressure on Belarusian Athlete Timanovskaya 'Wrong and Unacceptable'

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Japanese Foreign Ministry called the pressure on Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, who defied an order to fly home early from the Olympics, "wrong and unacceptable" in a statement released on Friday.

"The fact that Ms. Tsimanouskaya, an athlete participating in the Olympic Games, which is a festival of peace, had to face forcible return to her country against her will under pressure from the authorities of Belarus due to expression of her personal views on the competition, is wrong and unacceptable," the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that Japan made all necessary efforts to ensure Timanovskaya's safety and protect her "basic human rights from abuse" as she was transported to another country.

Tokyo further expressed regret that "no improvement has been seen in the situation of Belarus after the presidential election about a year ago.

"

"Japan once again strongly urges the Belarusian authorities to immediately cease arbitrary detention and forceful oppression of its citizens, and to engage in national dialogue that respects the rule of law and democracy," the statement reads.

Timanovskaya was to compete in the women's 100 meter and 200 meter relays on August 2. She was called back from the Olympics after the Belarusian sports authorities entered her in the 4x400m relay without her consent. Belarus said it was concerned about her mental health, but Timanovskaya argued that the authorities tried to send her back to cover up their poor performance.

The athlete refused to return home. Poland has since granted humanitarian visas to Timanovskaya and her husband.