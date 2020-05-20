UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Scraps Beloved High-school Baseball Tournament Over Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:47 PM

Japan scraps beloved high-school baseball tournament over virus

Japan's beloved high-school summer baseball tournament has been cancelled for the first time since World War II due to the coronavirus -- causing heartache across the country and millions of dollars in lost revenue

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Japan's beloved high-school summer baseball tournament has been cancelled for the first time since World War II due to the coronavirus -- causing heartache across the country and millions of Dollars in lost revenue.

It is hard to over-emphasise the importance of the tournament, which attracts wall-to-wall coverage on Japan's national broadcaster NHK and has launched the careers of many Japanese baseball stars.

Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees, Yu Darvish of the Chicago Cubs, and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels all earned their spurs in the tournament played at Koshien Stadium near the western city of Osaka.

The high-school tournament "was scheduled for a 16-day run from Monday, August 10... but we have decided to cancel the tournament," the Japan High school Baseball Federation said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

The competition is seen as even more important than the professional leagues in the baseball-mad country -- the local Hanshin Tigers pro team have to play elsewhere during the competition at their stadium.

The tournament incites fierce local pride even among non-sports fans, as almost the entire country checks in to see how their hometown teams are performing.

The cancellation was expected but is still another blow to Japanese sports fans, who are reeling from the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Scrapping the tournament could result in losses of up to 67.2 billion Yen ($627 million), according to Katsuhiro Miyamoto, a professor emeritus at Kansai University.

"The cancellation of the summer high-school tournament is estimated to have the biggest economic loss of all amateur sporting events," said Miyamoto.

However, the economic cost will pale compared with the "loss of a lifetime" for the high-school stars of the future who have worked so hard to get in top form for the tournament, added the professor.

Related Topics

Sports Los Angeles Osaka Tokyo Chicago New York Japan August 2020 Olympics World War All From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Multinational company donates masks and sanitizers ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS approvesonline exam policy

2 minutes ago

Man kills wife in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Seoul aims to supply hydrogen trucks in 2023

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria i ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to give administ ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.