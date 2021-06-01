UrduPoint.com
Japan Scraps Jamaica Friendly Over Virus Test Issue

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Japan scraps Jamaica friendly over virus test issue

Tokyo, June 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Japan's football friendly against Jamaica was cancelled on Tuesday after 10 Jamaican players were unable to board their flight because of virus test issues, the Japan Football Association said.

Japan had been set to take on the Reggae Boyz in Sapporo on Thursday, in a warm-up for World Cup qualifiers against Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan this month.

But only half the Jamaican players arrived for the game, with 10 left behind over problems with "the method of pre-flight tests," the JFA said.

The JFA did not provide immediate details, but Jamaica's Gleaner newspaper said the team's England-based players did not have PCR tests, which are a requirement for entering Japan.

Japan's borders are all but closed to foreign nationals, and those entering the country are subject to strict conditions.

The delay left Jamaica unable to send a full team to Japan in time.

Players have to arrive in country at least three days before the game, so the JFA pulled the plug.

The national squad will now play Japan's Olympic team -- who were also set to play Jamaica this month -- in Sapporo on Thursday.

The issue comes as Japan gears up for the postponed Olympics in less than two months, with athletes arriving from around the world subject to strict virus rules.

Australia's softball team became the first to arrive for the Games earlier Tuesday. The delegation are all vaccinated but were still required to test negative before travel to Japan and on arrival.

