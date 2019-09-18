UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Stuns Pakistan At Asian Men's Volleyball Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:50 AM

Japan stuns Pakistan at Asian Men's Volleyball Championship

Pakistan was stunned by defending champions Japan at the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, conceding 0-3 defeat in the first of their second stage classification round matches at Iranian capital Tehran's Azadi Sports Complex on late Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan was stunned by defending champions Japan at the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, conceding 0-3 defeat in the first of their second stage classification round matches at Iranian capital Tehran's Azadi sports Complex on late Tuesday.

According to information received here, Pakistan put up a good show and tried to catch up with Japan's exceptional tactics. But their efforts were not enough to pay off dividends as they lost the first set fighting hard 25-23.

They tried to bounce back, but Japan intensified their attacks and defence to clinch the second and third sets 25-20 and 25-21.

Pakistan will take on Chinese Taipei in their next fixture on late Wednesday.

The topflight championship is a biennial international volleyball tournament, organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation. The top eight teams from the championship will go through to the 2020 AVC Men's Volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament, to be held early, next year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports China Tehran Taipei Japan 2020 Olympics From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Celebrating its 10th year, Ice Warrior Challenge p ..

13 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the New S1 for Rs. 35,999 Undisputed ..

14 minutes ago

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) e ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei snaps 10-day winning streak

4 minutes ago

Modi can't defeat Kashmiris courage: PTI leader

30 minutes ago

China hopes for peaceful resolution of Kashmir iss ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.