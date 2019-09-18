Pakistan was stunned by defending champions Japan at the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, conceding 0-3 defeat in the first of their second stage classification round matches at Iranian capital Tehran's Azadi Sports Complex on late Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan was stunned by defending champions Japan at the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, conceding 0-3 defeat in the first of their second stage classification round matches at Iranian capital Tehran's Azadi sports Complex on late Tuesday.

According to information received here, Pakistan put up a good show and tried to catch up with Japan's exceptional tactics. But their efforts were not enough to pay off dividends as they lost the first set fighting hard 25-23.

They tried to bounce back, but Japan intensified their attacks and defence to clinch the second and third sets 25-20 and 25-21.

Pakistan will take on Chinese Taipei in their next fixture on late Wednesday.

The topflight championship is a biennial international volleyball tournament, organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation. The top eight teams from the championship will go through to the 2020 AVC Men's Volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament, to be held early, next year.