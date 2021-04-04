UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Swimmer Ikee Wins Olympic Relay Spot After Leukemia

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:20 PM

Japan swimmer Ikee wins Olympic relay spot after leukemia

Tokyo, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee missed an individual spot but qualified for the medley relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, just over two years after being diagnosed with leukemia.

"I didn't think I would meet the qualifying time, so I'm so happy," she said.

Ikee only resumed training in March last year after being hospitalised for around 10 months following her diagnosis in February 2019.

The 20-year-old entered her first race in August with her sights set firmly on a berth at the Paris Games in 2024.

But she booked her place at this summer's coronavirus-postponed event in Tokyo after winning the 100-metre butterfly at Japan's Olympic trials with a time of 57.77 seconds.

The time was not enough to qualify her for the Olympic butterfly competition, but it did win a place on Japan's medley relay team.

"I wasn't as confident as I was at the trials five years ago," she said through tears after the race.

"I thought it would be much later that I would be able to start winning."

Related Topics

Paris Tokyo Japan February March August Sunday 2019 Olympics Event Race

Recent Stories

UAE’s special industrial zones vital incubators ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi committed to transitioning to clean and ..

36 minutes ago

Tawazun approves major offset programme, Strata to ..

51 minutes ago

EAD, National Aquarium team up to rescue endangere ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5,020 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.