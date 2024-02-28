Open Menu

Japan Target Olympic Gold After Beating North Korea To Qualify

Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Japan target Olympic gold after beating North Korea to qualify

Japan women's football coach Futoshi Ikeda targeted Olympic gold after his team qualified for the Paris Games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over North Korea in Wednesday's play-off second leg in Tokyo

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Japan women's football coach Futoshi Ikeda targeted Olympic gold after his team qualified for the Paris Games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over North Korea in Wednesday's play-off second leg in Tokyo.

The two sides drew 0-0 in Saturday's first leg on neutral ground in Saudi Arabia, setting up a winner-takes-all showdown for one of the two Asian berths at the Games.

Hana Takahashi put 2012 London Olympics silver medallists Japan in front midway through the first half at Tokyo's National Stadium, before Aoba Fujino doubled their lead in the second half.

Kim Hye Yong pulled one back with less than 10 minutes to go for North Korea, who were cheered on by several thousand red-clad fans who chanted and banged drums from long before kick-off until the final whistle.

The hosts held on to punch their ticket to Paris and Ikeda set his sights on a first-ever gold medal.

"There are only 12 teams in the Olympic tournament and we know they will all be strong sides," he said.

"We want to get ready for the competition and we are aiming to be the best in the world and win gold. We will try to improve and get stronger."

Japan were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and also lost at the same stage at last year's World Cup.

Ikeda said he has been trying to add more depth to Japan's squad, who are ranked eighth in the world.

"When teams put us under strong pressure, we sometimes struggle to take the initiative and we need to get better at that," he said.

North Korea were looking to qualify for the Olympics for a third time, and the first since 2012.

They returned to international football at last year's Asian Games for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic and lost 4-1 to Japan in the final in Hangzhou.

Related Topics

Football World London Hangzhou Paris Tokyo Same Lead Japan Saudi Arabia North Korea Turkish Lira Women Gold Silver Olympics All From Best Asia Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Di ..

Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer-Basha Dam project area

9 minutes ago
 LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for detai ..

LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for details of cases

9 minutes ago
 57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

9 minutes ago
 Police solves mystery of man’s body found

Police solves mystery of man’s body found

13 minutes ago
 Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina ..

Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina holy sites: Fatwa by PUC, Dar- ..

13 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish

Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish

13 minutes ago
Textile unit fined for polluting environment

Textile unit fined for polluting environment

13 minutes ago
 Traffic police announce no road closures during PS ..

Traffic police announce no road closures during PSL 9

21 minutes ago
 NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights

NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights

21 minutes ago
 Rescue, relief work continue in rain hit Gwadar ar ..

Rescue, relief work continue in rain hit Gwadar areas: DC

13 minutes ago
 PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stab ..

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout disc ..

36 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: ..

Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: Solangi

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports