Japan team to play Ireland at Rugby World Cup

Japan team announced on Thursday for the Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Ireland on Saturday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Japan team announced on Thursday for the Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Ireland on Saturday: Japan (15-1)Ryohei Yamanaka; Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, William Tupou; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Amanaki Lelei Mafi, Pieter Labuschagne (capt), Kazuki Himeno, James Moore, Luke Thompson; Koo Ji-won, Shota Horie, Keita InagakiReplacements: Atsushi Sakate, Isileli Nakajima, Asaeli Ai Valu, Wimpie van der Walt, Michael Leitch, Fumiaki Tanaka, Rikiya Matsuda, Lomano Lava Lemeki