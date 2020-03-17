UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Continue Olympic Preparations Despite Coronavirus Pandemic - Government

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:16 PM

Japan to Continue Olympic Preparations Despite Coronavirus Pandemic - Government

Japan will continue with preparation for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as scheduled and will go ahead with the torch relay from Fukushima later this month, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Japan will continue with preparation for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as scheduled and will go ahead with the torch relay from Fukushima later this month, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to work closely with the IOC [International Olympic Committee], the organizing committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government to steadily proceed with the events as scheduled. We intend to hold the games as they have always taken place," Suga said at a news conference in Tokyo, broadcast by the NHK.

Suga added that world leaders had approved the decision.

The number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 800 in Japan � excluding those infected on the Diamond Princess cruise liner � and 182,000 globally, throwing into question Tokyo's hosting of the event, which is scheduled to take place from late July to August.

Earlier this month, the IOC canceled the lighting of the Olympic torch in Greece due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

World Fukushima Tokyo Japan Greece July August Olympics International Olympic Committee Event From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry suspends consular, attestation se ..

43 seconds ago

No let-up in COVID-19, death toll at over 3,200 in ..

44 seconds ago

VW warns of 'very difficult' year in virus crisis

5 minutes ago

About 1,500 Inmates Escape From Brazilian Prisons ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Reaches 8, ..

6 minutes ago

Uruguay Shuts Border With Argentina Amid Coronavir ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.