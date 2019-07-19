Japan to continue providing assistance to Pakistan in sports: Ambassador

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda Friday said that his country would continue to provide all possible assistance to Pakistan and relevant industries in the field of sports.

The ambassador during his meeting with President of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, said it was just one year prior to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020 and that the President's visit was very timely, said a press release issued here.

He also informed the POA President that a good number of tatami mats and judo costumes would be presented to the Pakistan Judo federation early next year, on behalf of the Japan Judo Federation.

The ambassador said he wanted to cooperate with Arif Hasan to promote people-to-people interactions between Japan and Pakistan.

The ambassador and Arif Hasan agreed with the importance of interactions between Pakistan athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Games and Japanese people hosting the national event including the Host Town system in Japan.

The ambassador and Arif Hasan also affirmed the importance of roles of sports in diplomacy and business areas.

Ambassador Matsuda emphasized the need of sports in the youth education as sports have life time effects on the health of youth.

Arif Hasan thanked the ambassador for his support and efforts towards promoting and further strengthening Japan-Pakistan relations.

