Japan to Declare COVID-19 Emergency in Tokyo Until August 22 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Japanese government plans to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo in a bid to curb further spread of the COVID-19 ahead of the looming Olympic Games, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, the fourth round of virus curbs in Tokyo and the southern Okinawa prefecture would be in place during the Olympic Games, lasting until August 22.

The decision has been communicated to the ruling LDP party. The prime minister will discuss it with experts on Thursday who will advise him on whether any spectators should be allowed at the Games.

Tokyo and nine other provinces have been under virus containment measures for months. The curbs were to end on Sunday. They will be lifted as planned in Aichi, Kyodo, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

Tokyo has seen virus cases rise steadily in the past two weeks, reaching 920 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since mid-May.