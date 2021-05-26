Japan to Host 'Calm and Safe' Games Amid Pandemic - Olympics Chief

Tokyo Olympics President Seiko Hashimoto promised on Wednesday that Japan would organize safe games despite mounting pressure for them to be canceled due to the pandemic

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Tokyo Olympics President Seiko Hashimoto promised on Wednesday that Japan would organize safe games despite mounting pressure for them to be canceled due to the pandemic.

"With less than two months to go until the Olympics, we are preparing for calm and safe games. Additional efforts are needed to convey this to people in Tokyo and the country," she said.

Hashimoto admitted that many people felt uneasy about hosting a large crowd of athletes and delegates from around the world and the strain it could put on the national health system.

The Japanese Asahi Shimbun newspaper, a major sponsor of the games, published an editorial earlier in the day, calling on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to cancel the games.

The Olympics are scheduled to kick off on July 23. The organizing committee plans to start vaccinating 600 Olympic athletes, as well as about a thousand coaches and support staff, from June 1, according to the Kyodo news agency.