UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Keep US Updated On Developing Plans To Host Olympics Amid Pandemic - White House

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:50 PM

Japan to Keep US Updated on Developing Plans to Host Olympics Amid Pandemic - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Japan has assured the United States it will remain in close contact as they develop plans to host the summer Olympics in Tokyo amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"The government of Japan has stressed that public health remains the central priority as they plan to host the games," Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing. "Tokyo has assured us that they will keep in close contact with Washington as their plans develop."

Tokyo Olympics President Seiko Hashimoto in earlier remarks on Wednesday promised that Japan would organize safe games despite mounting pressure for them to be canceled due to the pandemic.

The Tokyo Games are due to take place from July 23 to August 8.

About 15,000 athletes and 78,000 non-athletes, including members of sports committees and foreign media, are expected to be on the ground at the Tokyo Olympics. As many as 2,500 members of the Olympic and Paralympics delegations are estimated to need COVID-19 vaccines.

Around 20,000 vaccines from Pfizer will be delivered for free to Japanese athletes and staff members participating in the events. Contact tracing is also expected to get a boost, with an app using GPS to notify the owner of contact with people who may have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Sports Washington White House Tokyo Japan United States May July August Olympics Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new talk ..

1 hour ago

Spain Guest of Honour of Sharjah International Boo ..

1 hour ago

No place for traditional airports to operate witho ..

1 hour ago

'Multiple fatalities' in California shooting, susp ..

11 minutes ago

Erdogan says Biden meeting could start 'new era'

11 minutes ago

Poland bans Belarusian carriers from its airspace: ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.