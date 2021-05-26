Japan to Keep US Updated on Developing Plans to Host Olympics Amid Pandemic - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Japan has assured the United States it will remain in close contact as they develop plans to host the summer Olympics in Tokyo amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"The government of Japan has stressed that public health remains the central priority as they plan to host the games," Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing. "Tokyo has assured us that they will keep in close contact with Washington as their plans develop."

Tokyo Olympics President Seiko Hashimoto in earlier remarks on Wednesday promised that Japan would organize safe games despite mounting pressure for them to be canceled due to the pandemic.

The Tokyo Games are due to take place from July 23 to August 8.

About 15,000 athletes and 78,000 non-athletes, including members of sports committees and foreign media, are expected to be on the ground at the Tokyo Olympics. As many as 2,500 members of the Olympic and Paralympics delegations are estimated to need COVID-19 vaccines.

Around 20,000 vaccines from Pfizer will be delivered for free to Japanese athletes and staff members participating in the events. Contact tracing is also expected to get a boost, with an app using GPS to notify the owner of contact with people who may have tested positive for the coronavirus.