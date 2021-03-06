UrduPoint.com
Japan Trounces Pakistan In Doubles To Reach Davis Cup Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 02:47 PM

Japan trounces Pakistan in doubles to reach Davis Cup qualifiers

Japan's doubles pair came from a set down to defeat an experienced Pakistan duo in the Davis Cup World Group I first-round match in Islamabad on Saturday, booking a place in the 2022 qualifiers

Islamabad, March 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Japan's doubles pair came from a set down to defeat an experienced Pakistan duo in the Davis Cup World Group I first-round match in Islamabad on Saturday, booking a place in the 2022 qualifiers.

Shintaro Mochizuki and Sho Shimabukuro beat Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, in one hour and 47 minutes.

Adding to their wins in both of Friday's singles clashes, Japan took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tie overall.

They will fight for a place in the Davis Cup via next year's qualifiers, while Pakistan head for the World Group I play-offs.

After the singles victories, Japan gave a debut to young Shimabukuro, partnering former Junior Wimbledon champion Mochizuki in place of their number-one player Yosuke Watanuki.

The gamble paid off despite Qureshi and Khan pulling off the first set 6-4 and looking threatening in the second, but the home pair lost their energy once the Japanese duo took the attack to them.

After a late break in the second set, the Japanese pair broke early in the third, in a tie played without spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The reverse singles will be played on Sunday.

Result: Davis Cup Group I first round: Japan 3, Pakistan 0 Shintaro Mochizuki and Sho Shimabukuro (Japan) beat Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 On Friday:Yosuke Watanuki (Japan) beat Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) 6-3, 6-2Kaichi Uchida (Japan) beat Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

