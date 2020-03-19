Japan Undecided on Possible Tokyo Olympics Delay Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the G7 leaders that his country has not decided yet on a possible delay of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo over concerns regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Trump noted that the issue of potentially delaying the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo was on the agenda earlier this week when the G7 leaders were discussing via teleconference the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yes, we did discuss it. As you know, Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe was on the call. It's a big decision for him and we don't know what his decision is, but we would live with his decision," Trump said.

"He has not made a decision as to what to do."

The International Olympic Committee has the ultimate say in whether the Olympic Games will be delayed.

Japan's Organizing Committee board member Haruyuki Takahashi told The Wall Street Journal earlier that the 2020 Summer Olympics may be postponed for one or two years over concern for the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source in the Greek Olympic Committee told Sputnik that all relevant decisions regarding the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo would be made in May.