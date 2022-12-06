UrduPoint.com

Japan V Croatia World Cup Last-16 Clash Into Extra-time

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 06, 2022 | 01:32 AM

The World Cup last-16 game between Japan and Croatia went into extra-time on Monday after the two sides finished level at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes

The World Cup last-16 game between Japan and Croatia went into extra-time on Monday after the two sides finished level at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

Daizen Maeda fired Japan ahead on 43 minutes before 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia levelled through Ivan Perisic in the 55th minute.

If neither team manages to win in the 30 minutes of extra-time they will be separated by a penalty shootout.

Japan, trying to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history, are aiming to claim another big European scalp after beating Germany and Spain in the group stage in Qatar.

Croatia, beaten finalists against France in 2018, are led by midfield icon Luka Modric in his fourth and likely last World Cup.

