Japan v Croatia World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the World Cup last-16 match between Japan and Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar on Monday

Doha, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup last-16 match between Japan and Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar on Monday (kick-off 1500 GMT): Japan (3-4-3) Shuichi Gonda; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida (capt), Shogo Taniguchi; Junya Ito, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Yuto Nagatomo; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda Coach: Hajime Moriyasu (JPN) Croatia (4-3-3) Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO) Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)