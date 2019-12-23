Japan veteran Honda quits Vitesse Arnhem

UrduPoint.com
Japanese veteran Keisuke Honda has quit Vitesse Arnhem less than two months after signing for the Dutch club

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Japanese veteran Keisuke Honda has quit Vitesse Arnhem less than two months after signing for the Dutch club.

"Thank you for everything to all people of @MijnVitesse Unfortunately it was very short time but I really appreciate it. Look forward to seeing you someday again!" tweeted Honda.

"When I arrived here, my goal was to change things.

I haven't done that." Honda, 33, signed a contract on November 6 that was to last until the end of the season.

As it is, he departs after playing just four matches in the Eredivisie (two defeats, a draw and one win), his exit coming just weeks after that of coach Leonid Slutsky.

Formerly of AC Milan and CSKA Moscow, Honda has stood out for the Japan national team, scoring 37 goals in 98 appearances, including four goals in three World Cups.

