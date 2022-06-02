UrduPoint.com

Japan Vow To 'throw Everything' At Brazil After Thrashing Paraguay

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 02, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Japan vow to 'throw everything' at Brazil after thrashing Paraguay

World Cup-bound Japan say they are primed to test themselves against the mighty Brazil next week after a comprehensive 4-1 win over Paraguay in Sapporo on Thursday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :World Cup-bound Japan say they are primed to test themselves against the mighty Brazil next week after a comprehensive 4-1 win over Paraguay in Sapporo on Thursday.

The four-time Asian champions will take on Brazil and Neymar at Tokyo's Olympic stadium on Monday with the aim of beating the South Americans for the first time in a full international.

Hajime Moriyasu's side are keen to test their mettle ahead of this winter's World Cup, having been drawn in a tough group in Qatar with European heavyweights Germany and Spain.

"We are facing Brazil next and they play at a high level," said striker Takuma Asano, who opened the scoring against Paraguay with a clinical finish.

"We need to see what we're capable of doing against them and we just have to throw everything at them and try to keep that going."Underlining the scale of the task for the Brazil friendly, the South Americans thrashed South Korea 5-1 on Thursday in Seoul with Neymar scoring twice.

