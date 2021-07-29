Aaron Wolf won another Olympic judo gold for Japan after he defeated South Korea's Guham Cho in the final in the men's -100 kg weight category

Portugal's Jorge Fonseca and Niiaz Iliasov, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee team, claimed bronze medals.