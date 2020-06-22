UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Withdraws Bid To Host 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:35 PM

Japan withdraws bid to host 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

The Japanese Football Association (JFA) announced on Monday that it has withdrawn its bid to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Japanese Football Association (JFA) announced on Monday that it has withdrawn its bid to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The decision came as a big surprise to the football world, because FIFA, football's world governing body, is scheduled to decide the hosts of the tournament following an online board meeting on Thursday.

"The decision to withdraw from the bid was taken after careful and thorough consideration in the Japan Bid Committee as well as the JFA Executive Committee," JFA President Kohzo Tashima said in a statement.

Tashima, who is believed to have gotten infected with COVID-19 during his Europe and US lobby tour in February, said that the pandemic has hit the world football family hard, but that Japan will continue to support the affected football clubs financially and to work together with all stakeholders.

Japan was up against competition from Brazil, Colombia and the joint bid of Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 tournament, which will be the first featuring 32 teams.

It is believed that Japan pulled out of the bid because the Southeast Asian nations and regions planned to support Australia/New Zealand. Australia joined the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2006.

Related Topics

Football World Australia Europe FIFA Brazil Japan Colombia February Women Family All From Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ignoring neurological symptoms may even lead to pe ..

11 minutes ago

Meeting with AIC on Citizens Protection (Against O ..

54 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 641 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Merkel condemns 'abhorrent' Stuttgart rampage

5 minutes ago

Stock markets mostly down as new virus cases tempe ..

5 minutes ago

How to protect health from summer heat amid COVID- ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.